CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT- NORTH RIFT REGIONAL OFFICE (REF: KNCHR/ADM/CCA/09/2022) – Open

Directorate: Regional Services

Duty Station: Kitale with occasional travel Grade: KNCHR 8

Gross Salary: Kshs. 49,193.00 per month Duration: Permanent and Pensionable

Job purpose:

This position is responsible for maintaining good public relations at the front desk and being the first point of contact for visitors.

Key Responsibilities:

Coordinating the front desk services.

Receiving and welcoming walk-in visitors as soon as they arrive at the office.

Directing or escorting visitors to the appropriate person and office.

Answering, screening and forwarding incoming phone calls to the relevant parties.

Ensuring the reception area is tidy, presentable and with all necessary material (e.g. comfortable chairs and brochures).

Maintaining a visitor’s record.

Receive, sort and distribute mails/deliveries.

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges).

Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock.

Supervision of subcontracted services such as cleaning.

Assist in identifying tools and office supplies for replenishment.

Providing the available and necessary working tools and equipment to staff.

Assist the human resources division and regional coordinator with the office administration related matters

Any other duties in relation to maintenance of a good ambience and security of the office.

Key Qualifications, Skills and Competencies:

Diploma in business administration or an equivalent from a recognized institution.

At least one (1) year of relevant service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Good communication, listening and people management skills.

Computer literacy including excellent Microsoft office tools skills

Hands-on experience with office equipment (e.g: scanners and printers).

Professional attitude and appearance.

Solid written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise.

Excellent organizational skills and problem solving skills.

Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.

How to Apply

If you possess the above qualifications, please submit a clear application letter, complete and updated Curriculum Vitae that includes your valid contacts and a copy of national ID electronically through recruitment@knchr.org by 6th June 2022 indicating the correct title and reference number as the subject of the email.

Please note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information in the application.

KNCHR is an equal opportunity employer which offers a competitive remuneration commensurate to qualifications and experience.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Only shortlisted candidates will be advised to submit clearance certificates from the various institutions.

Click Here to download the advert