Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has said the Mt Kenya region will make history in August by voting overwhelmingly for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Speaking on Thursday when he accompanied Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua to a series of rallies in Nyandarua county, Munya said the Mt Kenya region will be penned in the history books since it will be the first region to produce a female deputy President in Kenya’s 60 years history.

“Mt Kenya region will make history in Kenya after August polls. The region will be the first to produce the first female Deputy President and that will be Hon. Martha Wangari Karua,” Munya said.

He also called Nyandarua residents to support Raila/Karua ticket since with Narc Kenya boss in the government, the interests of the Mt Kenya region will be well catered for.

“When you vote for Raila Odinga and Azimio, it will contribute to the victory of Mt Kenya. Tukiwa ndani ya serikali mambo yenyu haiwezi haribika,” Munya said.

