Tuesday, 17 May 2022 – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the grisly murder of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student Purity Wangechi.

Isaac Kariuki Kibui, 22, was arrested this morning at Thindigua Delish Nail bar in Kiambu County, as detectives burn the midnight candle to bring all of Purity’s killers to book.

After the arrest, Kariuki was escorted to his house where a comprehensive search was conducted leading to the discovery of a blood-stained jacket, worn by the suspect on the night of the murder.

The jacket shall be subjected to forensic analysis by experts based at the Biology unit of the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

The experts who perform DNA testing will be seeking to establish whether the bloodstains match with samples collected from the deceased, by their crime scene counterparts.

Purity Wangechi’s body which bore stab wounds and strangulation marks was discovered on Saturday morning by the roadside, close to Mburiria estate in Kiambu County.

The arrest of Kibui brings the number of suspects in Purity’s painful murder to four, and detectives are leaving no stone unturned until all her killers are brought to book.

Investigations indicate that Purity, 19, met her painful death after she discovered that the man she had fallen in love with was dangerous and confronted him.

Meanwhile, the boyfriend who is the mastermind behind the murder John Wanyoike Kibungi alias VDJ Flexx, together with two other accomplices Kinaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri were arraigned at the Kiambu law courts this morning.

The court granted detectives custodial orders to hold the suspects for 14 days, as they finalize their investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.