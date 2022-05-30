Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – A video of controversial Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino dancing with a lady at a political rally has gone viral.

In the video recorded at a recent Azimio rally in Western, the youthful MP is seen grinding on a lady’s derriere while dancing to Ohangla.

The crowd went wild and clapped for him as he dry humped the lady.

Watch the video.

