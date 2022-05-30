Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, May 30, 2022 – A video of controversial Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino dancing with a lady at a political rally has gone viral.
In the video recorded at a recent Azimio rally in Western, the youthful MP is seen grinding on a lady’s derriere while dancing to Ohangla.
The crowd went wild and clapped for him as he dry humped the lady.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
