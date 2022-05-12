Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, was almost roughed up in Tharaka Nithi County on Wednesday after he attacked Deputy President William Ruto.

Initially, the residents had warned Munya against mentioning Ruto’s name in his meeting since he is the darling of the region.

“Achana Na Ruto (Leave Ruto alone),” shouted one of the UDA supporters in the crowd.

This response angered Peter Munya who asked the supporter to voluntarily leave his meeting if he felt dissatisfied.

“Wewe usiniletee, usikuje kuniongelesha kwa mkutano yangu.( Don’t confront me in my meeting. You can Leave)” replied Munya.

However, the crowd kept chanting Ruto! Ruto! until Munya finished his speech.

The incident now cements what analysts have been saying that Ruto, despite being an outsider, is the undisputed Mt Kenya kingpin.

Here is the video

