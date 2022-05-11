Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – The sister of Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has fuelled speculation over his future by liking a post where he was told to leave the club this summer.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford has not gone as planned with the club struggling having missed out on securing next season’s Champions League.

With Ronaldo expected to remain a United player next season, there has been speculation over his future due to doubts that he will be in the plans of incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

In response to a fan post suggesting that Ronaldo should leave the club to boost his chances of winning trophies in the final years of his career, his sister, Katia Aveiro, appeared to be in support of the idea by liking the post.

The Instagram post by Portuguese fan account @cr7.o_lendario, wrote: ‘It’s very sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo in this situation with this Manchester United team. Now we are without a place in the Champions League.

‘Cristiano does not have to stand [stay] as proof of love for the club, the greatest proof of that was he returned to Manchester United having also had a proposal from Manchester City with clearly a much superior squad, coach and by recent history.

‘Cristiano has to think about Cristiano now. Manchester United will still last another thousand years. Cristiano, you have four more, five years of your career. Look for a better team now because you deserve it and because you still have a lot of football [trophies] to win.’

Aveiro, a Portuguese singer with 1.2 million followers on Instagram, suggested she supports the now-deleted post by liking it.