Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Mt. Kenya leaders in Kenya Kwanza are up in arms against Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after they urged Mt. Kenya residents to ignore other aspirants from Kenya Kwanza allied parties and vote only for UDA candidates.

Speaking in Murang’a yesterday, Ruto and Gachagua told voters to rally behind UDA candidates in the upcoming August election.

They urged the residents to embrace six-piece voting patterns to ensure only UDA candidates get elected come August.

“I need foot soldiers who I will work with to protect your interest and they must be elected on a UDA ticket,” Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua told residents to the utter surprise of candidates from other parties supporting Ruto.

A similar call was made by Ruto, who told residents to vote UDA six-piece.

“I urge you to vote for a UDA governor and other candidates,” Ruto stated.

Reacting to Ruto and Gachagua’s remarks, former Water Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera, who is a co-principal in Kenya Kwanza, said he read malice in the move.

“During negotiations, we agreed that we will be equal partners and all candidates will be treated in the same manner.

“I was utterly shocked to hear our captains – Ruto and Gachagua – popularize UDA candidates as opposed to letting the locals to decide. This is utmost deceit and conmanship that must be looked at before it is too late,” Nyakera said.

The Farmers Party of Kenya leader threatened that his supporters may dump Ruto for Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

“My supporters were angry with Ruto’s remarks and threatened to vote for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga,” he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Duncan Njuguna, a candidate in Gitugi and Ruto’s supporter, who warned that they are evaluating their support for the DP.

