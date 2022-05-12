Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Supporters of Deputy President William Ruto and those of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua clashed in Makindu, Makueni County, barely three days after the governor joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Confrontations started after two Kibwezi West parliamentary aspirants, who do not see eye-to-eye and belong to different parties, but are members of the Kenya Kwanza faction, traded accusations over interference by the opposing sides.

Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap endorsed lawyer Mwengi Mutuse for the seat while the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is backing politician James Mbaluka.

Hell broke loose when supporters of Maendeleo Chap Chap stormed the rally convened by Mbaluka and started chasing him and his supporters away.

Mbaluka pointed an accusing finger at Maendeleo Chap Chap and specifically, Mutuse, whom he alleged had hired goons to disrupt his campaign yet they are both supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

Police had to intervene after the two sides failed to calm down. The officers were forced to disperse the violent groups and continue holding vigilance while Mbaluka addressed the gathering.

Mbaluka further accused Mutuse of intolerance and hiring goons to disrupt his opponents’ meetings. Leaders from the area advised the two to campaign peacefully since they are supporting DP Ruto.

They also advised Mutuse to hold separate rallies in the region, opining that since this is a campaign season, everyone should be allowed to freely sell his/her manifesto without disruption and violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.