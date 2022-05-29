Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is a liability to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the veteran trade unionists said Ruto has lost more potential votes since he named Gachagua as his running mate.

According to Atwoli, every time the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential running mate talks, Ruto loses 500,000 votes.

The COTU boss further said the nomination of Martha Karua as Raila Odinga‘s running mate has changed the dynamics of the 2022 presidential race.

“Martha Karua is indeed a game-changer unlike her equivalent elsewhere who when he opens his mouth 500,000 votes disappear!” Atwoli wrote on his Twitter page.

Atwoli’s sentiments come after a clip surfaced online where Gachagua is heard warning the Rift Valley residents against voting for independent candidates in the coming August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST