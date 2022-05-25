Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Cost Accountant

Responsibilities 

  • Target costing of the project, prepare margin analysis and trace costs back to activities
  • Develop cost accounting framework that facilitate reporting of contribution margins;
  • Preparation of the budget, control and periodic financial reporting;
  • Monitor budget utilization to ensure efficient utilization of allocated funds and alert management of any risks exposure;
  • Examine monthly expenditure controls and commitments to identify possible budget
  • deficits and alert management to allocate additional funds or control expenditure;
  • Review of financial procedures and policies in line with the regulations while ensuring compliance with internal controls;
  • Analyze, reconcile and maintain the general ledger accounts, while establishing any un reconciling items;
  • Prepare monthly journal entries and adjustments, including supporting document documentation and appropriate descriptions;
  • Prepare and analyze income statement and balance sheet schedules for annual audit;
  • Coordinate external and internal audits and ensure its effective implementation of recommendation;
  • Preparation and submission of financial, accounting and management reports on weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually for decision making
  • Coordinate monthly cash books and bank reconciliations;
  • Preparation and management of weekly, monthly and annual cash flows forecasting and reporting;
  • Revenue collection, reconciliation and reporting

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Accounting, Economics or Business Administration, or related field
  • Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK)
  • At least three (3) years’ work experience, in a Private or Public Sector;
  • A member in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)
  • Proficiency in computer applications;
  • Demonstrated results in work performance; and
  • Meet the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution

Competencies and Skills

  • Negotiation and communication skills
  • Management skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Knowledge of accounting packages
  • Attention to details
  • Problem-solving skill

How to apply

The following documents will be required during the application

  • Application Letter
  • Copy of Academic Certificates
  • Copy of Professional Certificates
  • Copy of Curriculum Vitae
  • Copy of National ID

Application is strictly online on, use the link below:

Apply for the job here.
Deadline for application is 14th June 2022

