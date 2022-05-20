Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been told to continue herding cattle instead of going back to Azimio La Umoja Movement because he will be betrayed again.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, exited Azimio on Monday and has now retreated to his Yatta ranch where he was seen herding cows on Thursday.

Speaking on Friday during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Economic Forum, Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader, Dr, Alfred Mutua urged Kalonzo not to rejoin the party that has betrayed him, and a house that is hiding information from its members.

“I left Azimio because I sensed that things were not good. Kalonzo has now left and is herding his cows, they are now telling him to go back, I want to tell Kalonzo ‘wewe endelea kuchunga ng’ombe, ama ukuje Kenya Kwanza, lakini usirudi Azimio,” said Mutua as Embu residents cheered on him.

Kalonzo has told journalists that he has retreated to his rural home to have time to reflect on the way forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST