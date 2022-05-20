Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Chris Brown has taken to his Instagram Story to drop a congratulatory message after it was announced that Rihanna has welcomed a baby boy.

“Congratulations,” he wrote, alongside an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Chris Brown and Rihanna dated on and off.

Their relationship initially ended in 2009 after Chris physically assaulted Rihanna.

Then, they got back together again years later and finally split for good.

Chris has gone on to welcome 3 children from 3 different women.

This is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child.