Friday, May 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has tasked Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetanguula, to dislodge ODM Leader Raila Odinga from the Mulembe nation by delivering 70% of the Western Kenya votes to his basket or else they will get nothing from his government.

Ever since teaming up with the deputy president, Mudavadi and Wetangula have continued to express confidence they will deliver over 80% of the Mulembe vote basket.

Speaking recently, Mudavadi claimed that Raila has managed to seal the region’s votes in past elections due to his (Mudavadi’s) support and forming alliances with other Western leaders.

But an analysis of 2013, and 2017 presidential elections results depict a different scenario from what Mudavadi and Wetangula are envisioning.

In 2007, 2013, and 2017 general elections, Raila bagged the lion’s share of the region’s votes for his presidential bids, at the same time also bagging the highest number of Members of Parliament.

In the 2013 presidential elections, Raila Odinga got 58.95 of the total votes cast even with Musalia Mudavadi also contesting for the presidency.

The ANC leader got 26.25% of Mulembe nation votes in an election where President Uhuru Kenya won.

In Vihiga County, the home county of Mudavadi, Raila got 46.4 % compared to 49.19 % of the ANC leader.

In Kakamega County which is the most popular county, Raila got 63.8%, while in Busia County he got 85.6%.

In the 2017 elections, Raila got 1,320,000 votes which translates to 77.8% with the support of both Mudavadi and Wetangula with the ODM leader still performing well in the counties of Kakamega and Busia.

For Mudavadi and Wetang’ula to deliver 70% they have to lockout Raila from Kakamega and Busia which will be tall order bearing in mind he has a fanatical following in those counties.

