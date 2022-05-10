Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Britney Spears sparked concern after she posted 6 fully nude photos of herself on Instagram.
The singer posted the identical photos and wrote:
“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me. Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation.”
Fans reacted, asking Britney if she is OK.
Others suggested she is crying for help.
See the photos and some comments below.
