Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Britney Spears sparked concern after she posted 6 fully nude photos of herself on Instagram.

The singer posted the identical photos and wrote:

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me. Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation.”

Fans reacted, asking Britney if she is OK.

Others suggested she is crying for help.

See the photos and some comments below.