The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management is a corporate body established through an Act of Parliament, the “Supplies Practitioners Management Act (SPMA), 2007”. KISM is mandated to make provision for the training, registration and licensing of supplies practitioners; to regulate their practice and for connected purposes. The Institute serves as the National body for Procurement and Supply Chain Professionals in the private and public sectors in Kenya.

The KISM Council is seeking to recruit a hands-on, dynamic, knowledgeable, and performance-oriented person to fill the position of COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, Ref. CPRO-001/2022

A description of this Vacancy and Requirements is outlined here below.

Department: Business Development

Reporting To: Business Development Manager

Job Summary:

The role entails responsibility for the implementation of the Public Relations and communication strategy in pursuit of the achievement of the mandate and vision of the Institute to promote high ideals of the corporate image and the KISM brand through service protocols to members of the public and other stakeholders

Key Duties & Responsibilities:

Communication and Public Relations

Facilitate the development of comprehensive corporate communications and PR Strategy Develop a work plan for the implementation of the strategy

Monitor the implementation of the communications and PR strategy Put together a content development plan

Provide advice on how to engage mainstream media houses and establish collaboration

Assist in the development of journalist/reporters’ database

Provide advice in conceptualizing media events and ensuring coverage of events by the media Coordinate the Institute’s events, including press conferences and media briefings

Facilitate a media skills training for key organization staff Provide input on revamping of the Institute’s website

Edit, update and manage the institute’s website and social media platforms ensuring that the content is factual, timely, and a correct representation of the Institute.

Provide advice on improving branding including assistance in developing a branding and style guide for KISM

Develop content for print and electronic media to ensure clear communication to stakeholders Track, analyze and report on media mentions and maintain all records of media coverage

Provide requisite information to ensure accurate and timely responses to media and other key stakeholders.

Ensure that the newsletter is produced on time and as per the Institute’s quality standards. Plan and coordinate activities toward successful delivery of excellence awards and recognition programs

Provide feedback to enhance business processes and initiate process improvement to achieve operational excellence.

Develop individual work plans, monitor own performance, and seek requisite support to ensure delivery of agreed targets.

Social Media:

Increase KISM’s presence in multiple social media channels ensuring that the presence is actively robust in engaging with the various relevant public

Generate a detailed social media strategy based on various communication strategies and activities work plans within KISM

Develop a weekly social media engagement plan

Advice and assist in the creation of relevant media assets for social media engagement such as photos and captions, short videos, infographics etc.

Continuous monitoring of updating of social media accounts

Generating weekly and monthly reports on the accounts include the number of persons reached, impressions, and levels of engagement on various social media accounts

Advising KISM on topical issues on social media requiring the Institute‘s attention

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Public Relations or any other related field Professional Certification in Communication, Public Relations or a related field; Member in good standing of a professional body, preferably PRSK, MSK.

Knowledge of relevant computer packages.

Experience

Six (6) Years of relevant working experience; 3 years of which should be in a supervisory role

Skills/competences

Ability to deliver results in a complex and dynamic environment.

Interpersonal Communication, Client Relationships, Writing, Public Speaking, Creativity, Innovation, Excellent team player

Ability to identify customer needs and deliver service excellence.

Demonstrate knowledge on relevant legislation and applicable professional standards. High level of integrity and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work with minimum supervision and under strict timelines. High level of attention to detail.

Knowledge of relevant media software. Excellent analytical skills.

In addition to the professional qualifications, successful candidates will be required to meet the expectations of Chapter 6 on Leadership and Integrity and possess;

Valid certificate of Good conduct

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission o Certificate of compliance from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) o A valid Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax Compliance clearance

A valid certificate of clearance from the Credit Reference Bureau o A relevant identification document

Valid Membership Certificate from relevant Professional body

How to Apply

All Application letters indicating the role and reference number, together with Curriculum Vitae and relevant certificates should be sent online in PDF format addressed to the CEO KISM, vacancies@kism.or.ke to reach him not later than Thursday, 12th May 2022.

All applicants will also be required (MANDATORY) to submit a filed KISM Job Application Form (Google Form) in addition to sending the application letter and certifications. The template form (Google Form) can be accessed using this link https://forms.gle/md4Vbxju9WoiwEky6

KISM is an equal opportunity employer and qualified applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.