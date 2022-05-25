Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – Controversial content creator and brand influencer, Kabi Wa Jesus, has been accused of going overboard just to get likes.

This is after he posted a video displaying his wife’s favourite sex position on Tik-Tok.

He admired his wife’s big derriere and bragged that it is natural and sweet.

“I can confirm it is sweet and natural,” Kabi is heard bragging in the video.

The couple is infamous for chasing clout.

They can do anything to trend.

See this madness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.