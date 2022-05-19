Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Weighbridge Clerk – Vegetable Oil Extraction Plant
Industry: Manufacturing
Reports to: Seed Receiving Supervisor
Location: Wote in Makueni
Our client in vegetable oil extraction, is seeking to recruit a Weighbridge Clerk.
Successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring all the incoming and outgoing vehicles and ensure that the materials are recorded and accounted for Weighing all vehicles in an approved manner.
Main Accountabilities and Responsibilities
- Complete the weight slip entry in the weighbridge system efficiently.
- Ensure that all deliveries have relevant documentation.
- Accurate and prompt capturing of all receipts loads over the weighbridge.
- Ensuring samples is taken and delivery approved before allowing delivery vehicle to enter premises.
- Ensure Health, Safety and environment is always implemented at the weighing section and no accidents or near misses are recorded.
- Control the traffic at the weighbridge.
Qualifications and Experience
- Procurement and Supplies accounting/or related field.
- 1-2 yrs. weighbridge experience Must have knowledge in MS OFFICE (Excel and Word)
- HSE basic courses (preferred)
- Proficiency in SAP progressive experience in a manufacturing and warehousing environment.
Required competencies
- Must be organized and punctual.
- Well-presented and professional.
- Keen attention to detail and ability to effectively manage time.
- Exceptional customer service skills
- Strong multitasking skills
- Great interpersonal skills
Required capabilities
Problem Solving; Flexibility; Planning target control; Decision Making; Spirit of Enterprise; Communication; Listening and reception; Relations management; Staff management and development
How to Apply
Apply at recruit@flexi-personnel.com or Flexi Personnel ATS latest by 31st May 2022.
Indicate Weighbridge Clerk on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
