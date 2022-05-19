Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Weighbridge Clerk – Vegetable Oil Extraction Plant

Industry: Manufacturing

Reports to: Seed Receiving Supervisor

Location: Wote in Makueni

Our client in vegetable oil extraction, is seeking to recruit a Weighbridge Clerk.

Successful candidate will be responsible for monitoring all the incoming and outgoing vehicles and ensure that the materials are recorded and accounted for Weighing all vehicles in an approved manner.

Main Accountabilities and Responsibilities

Complete the weight slip entry in the weighbridge system efficiently.

Ensure that all deliveries have relevant documentation.

Accurate and prompt capturing of all receipts loads over the weighbridge.

Ensuring samples is taken and delivery approved before allowing delivery vehicle to enter premises.

Ensure Health, Safety and environment is always implemented at the weighing section and no accidents or near misses are recorded.

Control the traffic at the weighbridge.

Qualifications and Experience

Procurement and Supplies accounting/or related field.

1-2 yrs. weighbridge experience Must have knowledge in MS OFFICE (Excel and Word)

HSE basic courses (preferred)

Proficiency in SAP progressive experience in a manufacturing and warehousing environment.

Required competencies

Must be organized and punctual.

Well-presented and professional.

Keen attention to detail and ability to effectively manage time.

Exceptional customer service skills

Strong multitasking skills

Great interpersonal skills

Required capabilities

Problem Solving; Flexibility; Planning target control; Decision Making; Spirit of Enterprise; Communication; Listening and reception; Relations management; Staff management and development

How to Apply

Apply at recruit@flexi-personnel.com or Flexi Personnel ATS latest by 31st May 2022.

Indicate Weighbridge Clerk on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement