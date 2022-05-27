Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Warehouse Clerk

KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Your Role

As a warehouse clerk, you will be responsible for accounting for physical stock of finished products and ensure best practice in stock management systems to enable traceability, accurate picking and avert any stock losses and damages within and around the warehouse.

Responsibilities

To manage accurate stock transfers during the receipt of inbound shipments into the warehouse and from the warehouse to loading.

Monitor stock movement in the warehouses and ensure effective product tagging and issuing procedures are followed at all times.

Supervise the picking of products to loading and ensure that loaders adhere to the picking lists as generated from the system.

Facilitate stock movement in the warehouse and ensure proper arrangement of stocks for ease of stock count and independent verification.

Ensure the warehouse is regularly cleaned, maintained and stock well stacked.

Ensure that all relevant procedures, SOPs and routines are followed and adhered to in line with the company policy, procedures and requirements.

Any other tasks as required by your supervisor.

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in supply chain, logistics or Business administration or related.

Ability to multitask, able to prioritize work and attention to details.

Professional qualification KISM ,CIPS are an added advantage.

Minimum 1 years work experience or internship in a busy distribution set up.

Good computer skills, ERP working knowledge preferred.

Basic stock taking procedure and knowledge.

Must be flexible with patterns of shift and be able to work long hours and deliver results.

Honesty, integrity and ethics.

Certificate of good conduct.

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

How to Apply

