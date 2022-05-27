Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Store Clerk

Your Role

As Store Clerk, you will be responsible for managing day to day movement of network hardware and general office inventory. You’ll closely work with the supply chain in placing and receiving orders, organizing them and maintaining accurate inventory records

Responsibilities

Issue parts to maintenance, deployment and other office functions

Managing all the incoming and outgoing merchandise of the company.

Organizing items in the routine place according to the warehouse terms.

Inspecting the stocks and reporting about the damaged products.

Maintaining inventory stocks as well as shipment records.

Recording all the stock received using ERP software and other provided tools.

Managing cleanliness and tidiness of the warehouse on a day to day basis.

Maintain customer satisfaction through professional conduct and engagements.

Ensure adherence to Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Management System requirements.

Qualifications

A Diploma in a related discipline

Prior experience working as a store or warehouse clerk

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills A team player able to work effectively with others and independently with minimal supervision.

Appreciation of ISO 45001:2018 and other related safety standards

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

How to Apply

APPLY FOR THIS JOB