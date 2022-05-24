Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Dispatch Clerk- Vegetable Oil Extraction Plant

Industry: Manufacturing

Reports to: Logistic SPT

Location: Wote in Makueni

Our client in vegetable oil extraction, is seeking to recruit a Dispatch Clerk. Successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring timely and correct dispatch of products as scheduled according to delivery schedules and maintain an effective system for monitoring stock loading according to the standard operating procedure.

Responsibilities

Manage accurate and efficient stock transfers during loading of trucks from the loading bay

Receive and prepare work orders, monitor jobs in progress and inform personnel about any logistic problems.

Monitor stock movement into the trucks, verify load and documentation, and then sign off with the driver and security

Continuously monitor and schedule work to crews

Dispatch vehicles in accordance with internal procedures

Ensure that all relevant procedures, SOPs and routines are followed and adhered to in line with company policy.

Personally, make health and safety a priority ensuring you comply with all health, safety instructions, comply with the policies, procedures of the Company and Work in a safe and orderly manner

Maintain high efficiency in the dispatch process

Any other tasks as required by your supervisor

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Store keeping, Procurement and Supplies or related field.

2-3 years of experience – Must have worked in a busy environment

Good computer skills (working knowledge of ERP preferred.

Knowledge of basic stock taking procedures

Firefighting & HSE basic courses (preferred)

Proficiency in SAP, MRP 3 years progressive experience in a manufacturing and warehousing environment.

Required competencies

Commissioning – Start Up: Commissioning and start-up, Decommissioning

Land Transportation Mgmt.: Land Transportation Management

HSEQ General (Generic)

Organization Processes: Internal Standard, Site Management

Supports and technologies: Standard ISO, TQM and Quality system, technical requirement and Standard

Compliance: Local/National and International Standard and Codes, Health, Safety, Environment, Quality

Ability to read and interpret P&IDs and PFDs

Required competencies

Must be organized and punctual.

Well-presented and professional.

Keen attention to detail and ability to effectively manage time.

Exceptional customer service skills

Strong multitasking skills

Great interpersonal skills

Required capabilities

Problem Solving; Flexibility; Planning target control; Decision Making; Spirit of Enterprise; Communication; Listening and reception; Relations management; Staff management and development.

How to Apply

Apply at recruit@flexi-personnel.com or Flexi Personnel ATS latest by 31st May 2022. Indicate Dispatch clerk on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement