We are looking for an experienced Clearing & Forwarding Clerk to be based at our Mombasa Office. The ideal candidate will be responsible for typing official letters and custom documents; preparing of customs,

KPA, CFS folders, and other clearance documents; registering custom documents on the ICMS customs system;

and processing of clearance documents on KWATOS.

Qualification and experience:

• Diploma Clearing & Forwarding from a recognized institution.

• ICMS Certificate from KRA training institute.

• At least 3 years of experience in handling customs documentation and procedures.

• Ability to perform under pressure and address complaints in a timely manner.

How to Apply

Click here to apply;

Closing Date 24th May 2022