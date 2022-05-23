Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
We are looking for an experienced Clearing & Forwarding Clerk to be based at our Mombasa Office. The ideal candidate will be responsible for typing official letters and custom documents; preparing of customs,
KPA, CFS folders, and other clearance documents; registering custom documents on the ICMS customs system;
and processing of clearance documents on KWATOS.
Qualification and experience:
• Diploma Clearing & Forwarding from a recognized institution.
• ICMS Certificate from KRA training institute.
• At least 3 years of experience in handling customs documentation and procedures.
• Ability to perform under pressure and address complaints in a timely manner.
How to Apply
Click here to apply;
Closing Date 24th May 2022
