Saturday, May 14, 2022 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has revealed why Deputy President William Ruto is delaying in announcing his running mate in August.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance invited journalists on Saturday to Karen, where Ruto was supposed to announce his running mate.

However, the unveiling of Kenya Kwanza’s running mate is taking longer than expected.

Speaking during the Grand unveiling of his Deputy Governor Dr. Beatrice Inyangala in Kakamega a few hours ago, Malala revealed that Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi were supposed to attend the event but had not arrived yet.

He said the duo had sent their apologies because they were still held up at the Karen residence over the negotiations about the running mate position.

The senator revealed that the negotiations had to be completed because by today evening, the Kenya Kwanza team must have a running mate.

“Ruto and Mudavadi were supposed to be here after the unveiling of his running mate. But I am told that the negotiations have taken the time and they have not agreed yet. You know it is a sensitive matter,” Malala said

“So they are still there (Karen) negotiating and they have said that once they are done, they will look for another day to come here. You know by today evening we must have a running mate. I now deliver their apologies,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.