Monday, May 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has moved to assert his authority in Rift Valley after he directed residents of Kesses, in Uasin Gishu County, to vote out their MP Swarup Mishra in the August 9 election.

Addressing residents in Kesses Constituency yesterday, DP Ruto endorsed UDA candidate Julius Ruto for the seat, saying he does not want to see Mishra in Parliament come August.

“Tuko na mjumbe wetu anaitwa Julius Ruto. Wakati tunafungia virago Raila Odinga aende Bondo, tunafungia virago Swarup Mishra aende nyumbani. Mishra aache kiburi na madharau. Wakati tulimchagua hapa alikua mwembamba saa hizi ata kutembea ni shida,” DP Ruto stated.

Mishra, a Kenyan of Indian origin, was elected in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket and will be seeking to retain his seat as an independent candidate.

The legislator is among the 14 nominees presented with insignia for conferment of various national honours and awards.

The MP recently broke into tears after he received a warm welcome from his supporters at a campaign rally.

