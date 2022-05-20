Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Big Brother star, Ifu Ennada, has addressed the Christians and ‘Assistant Jesuses’ saying she is not a born again because she wears bikini.

The reality star had earlier said she is a born again Christian after being called devilish because of her award dress.

“Christians that say I ‘m not born again because I wear bikini by the pool, pls send me asoebi or Agbada so that I can dress appropriately,” she wrote.

“This is why you hear of pastors sleeping with choir/church members, etc. Y’all should run your heavenly race and let me run mine. Let God decide who is holy and who isn’t

“The holier than thou Christians are usually the ones who do the worst behind closed doors. The unbelievable ones are the Assistant Jesuses who feel you are doing something wrong, but then go ahead to correct you with insults

“Is that how you were taught to win souls? You want someone to be like you who lacks love but oozes bitterness and envy? Una never serious.” she added.