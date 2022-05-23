Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Chris Pratt, 42, and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, have welcomed their second child together.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter.

They wrote: “Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt May 21, 2022.”

The couple added:”We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well.

“We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

The couple welcomed their first child together 1-year-old Lyla in August 2020.

Chris Pratt also has a son Jack, 9, from his first marriage to the Hollywood actress Anna Farris.

Chris and Anna, 45, had been married for eight years before they decided to call it quits in 2018.