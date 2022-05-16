Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, May 16, 2022 – Chris Brown took to Instagram to celebrate Ammika Harris, the mother of his second son Aeko Brown, just months after welcoming another child with another woman.
Chris posted a photo of Ammika and wrote: “Happy birthday baby.”
This comes just one month after Chris admitted he welcomed a third child with a third woman named Diamond Brown.
According to reports, Ammika was upset about the news that Chris welcomed a third child.
However, with Chris calling her “baby”, it appears all is forgiven.
Fans have gone on Instagram to react after Chris celebrated Ammika.
See below.
