Monday, May 30, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has finally spoken after a campaign billboard belonging to Deputy President William Ruto was destroyed in Kisumu city on Monday.

Through his official Facebook page, Cherargei, who is a close confidante of Ruto, blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the destruction.

Cherargei said Raila Odinga must stop using hooliganism against his competitors and should allow democracy to prevail during the August 9th presidential election.

“Raila Odinga must stop the use of hooligans, democracy allows a free and fair competition in elections. Kazi NI kazi. #makiwole ,#mtetezi Blessed week,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page.

Kisumu is considered Raila Odinga’s political bedroom.

Police officers from Kisumu County have said they have launched a manhunt for the goons who destroyed the billboard and the politician who paid them to do the dirty work.

