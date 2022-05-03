Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 03 May 2022 – Bonfire Adventures CEO Simon Kabu and his wife Sarah are currently in Seychelles for a vacation.

It’s their first-ever international trip after breakup rumors.

The clout-chasing travel guru posted videos showing how they are enjoying life in one of the most expensive hotels in Seychelles.

The lavish vacation trip comes barely a month after Sarah announced that her marriage was on the rocks.

She called Simon a narcissist and revealed that he had two other baby mamas, who were making her life a living hell.

She even claimed that she was not going back to Simon.

She later apologized and claimed she was in distress when she said her marriage with Simon was over.

Below are videos of their vacation trip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.