Saturday, May 14, 2022 – Chaos and pandemonium has rocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally in Mombasa County after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s motorcade was stoned.

The incident happened in Mkomani when Sonko who is vying for the Mombasa governor’s seat stormed the venue while Raila was addressing the crowd.

Irate youths associated with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, pelted Sonko’s motorcade with stones accusing him of interrupting the rally.

Several people were injured as Sonko’s driver sped off as the crowd bayed for his blood.

Sonko is vying for the Mombasa governor seat using Wiper Democratic Movement and is being seen as a threat to ODM candidate Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir.

Speaking after the incident Sonko maintained that he must feature in the Mombasa gubernatorial race come August and no amount of intimidation and threats will deter him from pursuing his political ambition.

