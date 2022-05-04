Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua’s supporters have caused chaos at Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in Nairobi claiming their candidate was rigged out in the just concluded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

During the shambolic nominations, Njagua was rigged out and the nomination certificate was issued to former East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Simon Mbugua.

In a video shared by Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, Njagua’s supporters were seen chanting Azimio, saying Ruto is forcing them to support Simon Mbugua.

The crowd demanded the party nominations be repeated since Njagua was rigged out and they wanted him.

The demonstrations came even as Njagua said he will vie as an independent candidate after losing the nomination to Mbugua.

“Watu wa Starehe wamesema hawapangwingwi and the will of the people cannot be ignored.

“I met with the people of Central ward na wamesema Starehe bila Jaguar si Starehe. By the will of the people, I will be defending my seat as an independent candidate. Tupatane kwa debe,” he said.

Here is a video of Njagua’s supporters causing chaos at Ruto’s residence in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.