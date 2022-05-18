Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – A video has emerged showing how Samuel Mugo Mugota was killed after dropping his girlfriend at Mirema Drive along Thika Road.

In the CCTV footage, a lone gunman is seen disembarking from a getaway Toyota Corolla Axio before shooting him 6 times.

He then dashed back to the getaway Axio and hurriedly drove away.

Mugota died on the spot.

It is now emerging that he had several pending court cases and might have been killed by a rogue detective.

Watch CCTV footage showing how he was killed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.