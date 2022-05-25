Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. It was reported that a gunman killed at least 18 students and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The network said on Tuesday May 24, that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son” because the characters work to prevent a school shooting. The episode was scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET.

The episode’s official synopsis read;

“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

The network will re-air the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

FBI follows a New York-based unit of special agents who bring to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. The fast-paced drama stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner. Peregrym, who toplines the series as Special Agent Maggie Bell, took a temporary leave in April after announcing her pregnancy.

The decision to hold the controversial episode comes just hours after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos allegedly shot and killed at least 14 kids and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Ramos also reportedly shot and killed his grandmother before heading to the school.