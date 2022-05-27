Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Footballer Andy Carroll has been embroiled in a cheating scandal after he was pictured asleep on a bed next to a blonde bar manager just weeks before his wedding to reality TV star, Billi Mucklow.

The former England and Liverpool striker, 33, reportedly boozed with Taylor Jane Wilkey in Dubai, where he had flown to in order to ‘gatecrash’ his fiancee’s hen party with his own stag-do, Mail Online reports.

The bedroom pictures show the ex-West Brom forward on a bed with Ms. Wilkey.

In another image, the 27-year-old is seen wearing the father-of-four’s personalised bathrobe with ‘Andy Carroll’ embroidered on the chest.

Friends of Carroll and his fiancee Ms. Mucklow, a reality TV star who once featured on The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) – told The Sun the pictures were ’embarrassing’ so close to their wedding.

Ms Wilkey reportedly sent the pictures to her friends back in the UK, and insists nothing sexual happened with the 6ft4in forward. ‘It was all just a bit of entirely innocent fun,’ she told the paper

It comes just two weeks before Carroll and former TOWIE star Ms Mucklow are set to wed.

The reality TV star was said to be enjoying her hen-do in Dubai when Carroll and his friends flew over to ‘gatecrash’ with their own pre-wedding party.

According to The Sun, Carroll was partying at the Cove Beach club with Ms. Wilkey when he invited her and a female friend to his hotel suite for an afterparty.

She told the Sun: ‘It was an afterparty. We all went back to his hotel. I didn’t sleep with him, it wasn’t like that, there was three of us in the room.’

Ms Wilkey, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, but who now works in Dubai at a high-end hotel, described her time with Carroll as ‘really boozy’ and said the striker was ‘steaming drunk’.

Carroll met his fiancee in 2013 and the pair got engaged a year later. He has two young children with Billi and two from a previous relationship.