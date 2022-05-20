Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Finance Officer/ Cashier

Reporting to: Head of Chancery/Head of accounting

Department: Finance

Number of positions: 1 position

Gross Salary Range: Competitive

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Placement: Immediate

Job Purpose: Our client the Embassy of Sweden seeks to recruit an experienced Senior Finance Officer with extensive knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting to the Embassy’s Administrative and Consular section. The ideal candidate should be a good team player with the ability to take initiatives within given instructions, prioritize and feel a great sense of responsibility within the area of expertise. Holding a high level of integrity.

Employer’s background: The Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi represents Sweden in Kenya, Somalia, Seychelles and Comoros. The Embassy also represents Sweden in UNEP and UN-HABITAT. The Embassy represents and advances Swedish policies, interests and values in political and economic relations, development cooperation, in trade and investment promotion and in cultural and information matters. It provides consular services to Swedish nationals and migration services to non-nationals. Embassy of Sweden has zero-tolerance for fraud and corruption.

Reporting: The Senior Finance Officer will be part of the Embassy’s finance team, reporting to the Deputy Head of Chancery/Head of accounting.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Operate bookkeeping of the Embassy’s revenue and expenditure, management of the Embassy’s invoices and other financial administration in strict adherence with the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs practices and procedures for financial management.

Prepare monthly accounts and reconciliations.

Administration of salaries for locally hired staff.

Assure the above being handled efficiently and in a timely manner.

Actively contribute to the development of local procedures (in line with Ministry for Foreign Affairs regulations) in the financial administration.

Assist in the Embassy’s budget work (prepare forecasts and collect data for comparisons etc).

Being part of the Embassy’s procurement team.

Skills, Qualifications & Experience

Academic degree in finance, accounting, business administration or any other related field is a requirement.

Certified Accountant Public Accountant CPA(K) or equivalent.

Minimum of ten years of professional experience of which no less than five in a similar position.

Experience of similar work for another foreign diplomatic mission or other international organization is desirable.

Knowledge of the local system in regards to tax payments, employer’s fees, pensions, VAT etc.

Experience of procurement processes.

Documented experience of work requiring a high level of integrity.

Being able to carry out work with a very high level of accuracy while still being efficient.

Excellent organizational and administrative skills.

Ability to learn, adapt to new guidelines, reach and report on agreed results, to seek the support needed to accomplish tasks and take initiatives.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to develop and maintain good working relationships.

Have a very good sense of judgment and responsibility to fulfil duties as well as a high level of personal integrity is essential.

Excellent command of English.

Proficiency in basic MS Office programs: Word, Outlook, Excel etc.

What to expect as an employee;

Medical Insurance + Pension benefits

28 days of annual leave

Gym allowance

Competitive remuneration

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their applications via Gap Recruitment Services Limited online job portal https://www.gaprecruitment.co.ke/jobs/ latest by Monday 25th April 2022.

Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted.

Neither Gap Recruitment Services Limited nor the Embassy of Sweden charge candidates for job placements.