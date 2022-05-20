Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Jessica Alba, 41, and Cash Warren, 43, are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary and 18th year together.

The actress took to Instagram to post adorable photos of her and her producer husband.

She wrote in the caption: “18 years of life 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other.

“Can’t think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe.”

Jessica and Cash got married in 2008. Their union has produced three children – Honor Warren, 13, Haven Warren, 10, and Hayes Alba Warren, 4.