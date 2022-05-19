Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Governance expert Peter Kagwanja has spelled doom for Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, saying Deputy President William Ruto will eat them for breakfast come August.

Speaking during an interview, Kagwanja sensationally claimed that by picking Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, Ruto has managed to lock Raila and Karua out of the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

According to Kagwanja, Gachagua has great mobilization skills, which can not be matched by any other politician in Mt Kenya, including Karua.

“Ruto has the people of Mt Kenya, but he can lose them. Rigathi was best for him. His guts, fury, and streetwise skills is all his side needed to finish the race,” Kagwanja said.

He noted Ruto needed someone who can ring-fence the votes that he has already ‘ won’ in Mt Kenya.

“Ruto does not need Gachagua to win Mt Kenya votes, he already has them. What he needs is a commander who will help him hold the ground he already has…Gachagua is that person,” he started.

Kagwanja pointed out that, the mobilization skills of the Mathira MP began a long-time ago during their days in school.

“I know Rigathi from our days in school. We used to call him Jaguar. He was one of the most innovative in terms of making money more than any of us. We could go to Mombasa by road, but he could fly,” Kagwanja noted.

Kagwanja opined that DP Ruto would not have gone for the luxury in the name of Kithure Kindiki as a running mate as he would have easily lost grip of the Mt Kenya region.

