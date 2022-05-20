Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s decision to pick Martha Karua as his running mate is without a doubt having serious ripple effects in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

So serious are the effects that Ruto’s allies appear disoriented with no clear agenda to tell people.

This was evident when Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga warned a section of women leaders against celebrating the nomination of Martha Karua as Raila’s running mate.

According to Omanga, who is also eying the Nairobi Woman Rep seat on a UDA ticket, Karua being a woman will not have a say in the next administration should the Azimio form the next government.

Speaking during an interview, Omanga said that Karua will be humiliated just like Deputy President William Ruto has been humiliated in the Jubilee government.

“Nominating a woman as a deputy president here in Kenya is like making the office vacant as the Jubilee Party did to the current DP, William Ruto,” Omanga said.

Ironically, Omanga was among the first women leaders to congratulate former Justice Minister Martha Karua for being picked for the country’s second most powerful position.

“I congratulate Martha Karua on her nomination as Azimio coalition running mate. Martha is a courageous lady with impressive and colorful reform credentials. As a woman I’m inspired by her passion,” Omanga said in a Tweet on Monday.

Omanga’s abrupt change of tune is enough testament that Kenya Kwanza no longer has ideas to sell to Kenyans who welcomed Raila’s choice of Martha Karua with open arms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.