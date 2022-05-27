Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – England midfielder, Danny Drinkwater has admitted that his spell at Chelsea has been a “business move gone wrong for both parties”.

Drinkwater, 32, announced his exit from the west London club in an Instagram post on Thursday May 26, where he also apologised to Chelsea supporters for how the move turned out.

Drinkwater, a star for Leicester City in their 2016 title winning side, signed a five-year contract in 2017 for a £35 million fee from Leicester City.

Injuries, change of managers and bad form has impacted his time at the club where he has been deemed surplus to requirements

Drinkwater will become a free agent this summer when his Chelsea contract expires on June 30.

Announcing his exit from the club, Drinkwater wrote;

“My time at Chelsea FC has come to an end.

“(It) actually feels really strange writing this. Me, the club and fans are hugely disappointed with the outcome there is no doubt about that.

“Injuries, how I have been treated, mistakes I have made, issues of the pitch, lack of game time… the list of excuses could be endless but I would not and can not change what’s happened.

“I’m going to look at positives over the past 5 years, I have played with great players, coached by awesome managers, worked with some brilliant staff, met some fantastic people, lived in some beautiful places, travelled the world and won some more silverware.

“Football is a fantastic sport but this for both parties was a business move gone wrong, it’s as black and white as that.

“To the Chelsea fans I apologise for how this has turned out I would have loved for you to see me at my best in that shirt doing what I love.”