Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Burna Boy’s P.A, King Manny has called out the singer’s ex-girlfriend for “sampling” his song “Last Last” while trying to “tell her own side of the story” in her new song.

According to King Manny, Stefflon had dropped 4 songs about her “own side of the story” and nobody cared.

He further accused her of chasing clout by sampling Burna Boy’s song, adding that she shouldn’t say he never did anything for her.

See his posts below