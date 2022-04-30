Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Nigerian superstar Burna Boy performed last night at the Madison Square Garden in New York where hundreds of fans turned up during the sold-out gig.

As he entertained the crowd, some of his female fans removed their bras and panties and threw them at him on stage.

He caught one woman’s bra and held on to it while he continued with his performance.

The elated woman later took to Twitter and shared the video.

“BURNA BOY CAUGHT MY BRA TONIGHT AT MSG,” she wrote.

“Y’all know how hard it was to take off my bra under my hoodie,” she added.

Watch video.

