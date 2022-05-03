Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – Laikipia County Governor, Nderitu Muriithi, has castigated Kirinyaga County youths who heckled and booed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua while they were campaigning in the county on Monday.

During their stopover in Kutus town, Karua and Raila were welcomed by DP Ruto chants, forcing them to stare angrily at the furious crowd.

The two tried to stop the heckling but the residents continued chanting Ruto and UDA slogans.

Reacting to the incident, Muriithi said the chaos that was witnessed on Monday in Kirinyaga county was planned by Deputy President William Ruto‘s allies in the Mt Kenya region.

Muriithi echoed the words of late former President Mwai Kibaki who used to refer to those goons as ‘Bure Kabisa and Mavi ya Kuku’

“Hao watu ni bure Kabisa Kama Mavi ya Kuku!!,” Muriithi said while campaigning for the Azimio La Umoja movement in Kiambu County on Tuesday.

