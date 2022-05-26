Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Brooklyn Beckham has shown off the tattoo he got in honor of his wife Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham married the Bates Motel actress in April, after three years of dating.

One month after their wedding, Brooklyn decided to imprint his vows on his body.

He tattood his wedding vows onto the underside of his right arm.

It reads: “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always. Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream.

“You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.

“Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.

“I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.

“I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.

“I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

He already has several tattoos in tribute to 27-year-old Nicola, including her name on his neck, and “lovers” on his index finger.