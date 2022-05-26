Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 26, 2022 – The ‘Rejesha Amani Marsabit’ security operation continues to pay off as the team conducting the operation has now netted a total of 110 rifles, one pistol, and 1231 rounds of ammunition among other crude weapons that were illegally held by members of the public.

The recoveries were made in various Sub-Counties in Marsabit.

All this having been achieved in the period between the 10th to 25th of this month.

The National Police Service continues to urge members of the public to cooperate by volunteering information on any suspicious activities including drug trafficking to security agencies.

We also encourage the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms to our teams on the ground.

By National Police Service.

