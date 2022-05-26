Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 26, 2022 – The Real Househelps of Kawangware star, Onyi, is currently broke and struggling with life despite being famous.

Speaking in an interview, Onyi, who lives on the streets after his house was locked for failing to pay rent, said his baby mamas abandoned him when he went broke.

They disappeared with the kids and don’t want anything to do with him.

He said when he had the means, he would support his children.

Two of his kids stay with his baby mama in Kisii.

He also has two other kids with another baby mama who lives in Sweden.

His third baby mama lives in the United States of America and they have a kid together.

Onyi is now appealing for help from his baby mamas.

Watch video.

