Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Britney Spears has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage.

The singer announced last month that she and fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

Today, she made a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram.

She wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Sam commented on Britney’s post, writing: “We will have a miracle soon.”