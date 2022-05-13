Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A newlywed couple shocked their guests when they set themselves on fire during their wedding send off.

Ambyr Bambyr and Gabe Jessop, who are professional stunt artists, treated their guests to a “Hunger Games”-style wedding ceremony.

After their reception, they exited in flames, just like Suzanne Collins’ character Katniss does in Hunger Games.

The couple donned fire-proof gowns and suits and anti-burn gel, before walking onto the field with burning flames on their back.

Ambyr holds her bouquet up like the Olympic torch, while husband Gabe waves to their guests.

In a video taken by one of their guests, Russ Powell, he joked: “Ambyr and Gabe met on set, their wedding exit makes sparklers look boring.”

Some were surprised the couple’s hair and skin didn’t get burned and Russ replied to them: “They both had anti-burn gel in their hair and face, then Ambyr had a wig on top.

“Remember, these are trained professionals, don’t try this at home.”

