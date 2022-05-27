Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has exuded confidence that the Kenya kwanza presidential flag bearer, William Ruto, will emerge victorious in this year’s Presidential election.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza economic forum in Taita Taveta, the Pamoja Alliance Party (PAA) leader set the record clear on who is the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya.

According to Kingi, a lawyer by profession, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga will lose for the fifth time, while Ruto will become the 5th president of Kenya this August.

“William Ruto calls himself the fifth, Raila Odinga calls himself the fifth. Let me tell you, both are right because Ruto is going to be the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya while Raila is going to lose the presidency for the fifth time,” he said.

Raila and Ruto are seeking to succeed outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the much-awaited August presidential contest and whoever wins will be Kenya’s fifth president.

The Deputy President will be giving his first attempt at the presidency, whereas the former Prime Minister will be giving his fifth and presumably last attempt at the country’s top seat.

