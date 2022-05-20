Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Borussia Dortmund have sacked their manager Marco Rose after just a single season at the club.

Rose led Dortmund to a second-placed finish in the Bundesliga, but the side failed to make significant impact in their European campaign

His sacking was confirmed in an official statement on the club’s website on Friday.

The statement read: ‘Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and coach Marco Rose are ending their collaboration. This is the result of an intensive season analysis on Thursday, in which Rose was joined by Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO), Michael Zorc (Sports Director), Sebastian Kehl (Head of the Licensed Players Department) and Matthias Sammer (external consultant).

‘Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl would like to thank Marco Rose for the work he has done, his great commitment and the trusting discussions and wish him all the best for his private and sporting future.

‘Rose’s assistant trainer Alexander Zickler as well as René Maric and athletic trainer Patrick Eibenberger will also no longer work for BVB in the future. BVB would also like to thank them for the work they have done and their commitment during the 2021/22 season.

‘Borussia Dortmund will hold talks about the composition of the future coaching team in the coming days.’

CEO Watzke added: ‘This day is not an easy one for any of us, because the mutual respect among each other was, is and remains great. After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realize that we didn’t get the most out of our opportunities in many areas.’

Rose appeared disappointed by the decision, saying: ‘Despite a difficult season with many imponderables, I was convinced of our path.

‘During our conversation I got the impression that the 100% conviction of all those responsible is no longer there. Ultimately, we therefore decided together to end the collaboration.’