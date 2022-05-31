Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Revered human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has urged Kenyans not to blame former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua over the sorry state of affairs in the country.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mwangi said that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are to blame for the problems facing Kenyans.

Mwangi said though Ruto pretends he is outside the government, he is still earning a salary as Deputy President so he has to take the blame for all ills facing Uhuru’s administration.

“It’s important that @RailaOdingaand @MarthaKarua distance themselves from Uhuru’s government and its failings. President Uhuru and his Deputy Ruto are to blame for the mess that is Kenya today. Ruto still works and earns as Deputy President, he is part of the problem. Say it!” Mwangi stated.

