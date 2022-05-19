Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 19 May 2022 – Netizens are up in arms after a video of a Boda Boda rider who peed on himself after being physically assaulted by rogue askaris in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) went viral.

The rider was accosted by 5 rogue plain-clothed askaris during a sting operation carried out on Wednesday to weed out Boda Boda riders in the Central Business District.

In the video, the rider is seen protesting while half-naked along Wabera Street, claiming that five men claiming to be city council askaris ganged up against him.

Netizens have condemned the barbaric act and urged relevant Government authorities to bring the rogue askaris to book.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.